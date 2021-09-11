All-Ireland Final: Mayo v Tyrone – Preview, Lineups, Odds, TV Coverage

1 total views, 1 views today

Mayo and Tyrone will face-off against each other in the All-Ireland final on the evening of Sunday, September 11 at 5 pm.

Both sides are looking to end long droughts and bring home the Sam Maguire to their county – Tyrone have not won since 2008 while Mayo have not won in 70 years.

Mayo were All-Ireland finalists last year and conceded an early goal – something not unfamiliar to them at this stage of the competition.

James Horan’s side recovered from the early setback but the power of Dublin proved too much.

However, this year, things are different – after a poor first half in the All-Ireland semi-final against their rivals, Mayo rallied and put in an exceptional performance to end Dublin’s reign over Gaelic football and progress to the final.

Tyrone also came up against a long-standing rival in Kerry – the last time the two sides had met saw the Munster champions run out 6-15 to 1-14 winners over Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan’s side.

Tyrone have been a different animal in the championship though, winning the Anglo-Celt Cup and looking hungry for more, even after a Covid outbreak within the camp.

It is Tyrone’s first appearance in an All-Ireland final since 2018, where they also fell foul to the well-oiled machine from the capital.

Yet, both sides have banished old rivals and set up an exciting showdown at Croke Park – excitement is something the predictability of Gaelic football had lacked in recent years.

This final is unpredictable and that’s what makes it such an interesting match-up – two teams who have unique traits but also some that are very similar will battle it out for the biggest achievement in Gaelic football.

And we sit and watch it unfold.

Lineups

Mayo: Hennelly; O’Hora, Keegan, Plunkett; Durcan, Coen, Hession; Ruane, Loftus; O’Connor, O’Shea (C), Walsh; McLoughlin, Conroy, O’Donoghue.

Tyrone: Morgan; McKernan, McNamee, Hampsey; Burns, Harte, K McGeary; Kennedy, Kilpatrick; Meyler, O’Neill, Sludden; McCurry, Donnelly, McKenna.

Subs: Quinn, Bradley, Canavan, Donaghy, Kelly, McCann, McDonnell, HP McGeary, McShane, J Munroe, Shields/C Munroe.

Odds

Mayo 10/11

Draw 7/1

Tyrone 11/8

TV Coverage

The game will be available to watch on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena. Coverage begins at 3:30 pm on RTÉ with Sky starting their coverage at 4 pm.

