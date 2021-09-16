All-Ireland Poc Fada finals announced on 60 year anniversary

3 total views, 3 views today

The 2021 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals were officially launched by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy and Uachtarán a Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin in Croke Park yesterday

This year’s competition is an invitational event that will see recent competitors return to Annaverna Mountain in what promises to be a highly competitive field. Also, it marks 60 years of All-Ireland Poc Fada competition.

There will be celebrations in honour of the very first Poc Fada which saw six Under 16 boys compete on Annaverna Mountain. The four surviving players and their family members have been invited to the event this year.

The competition will also remember two great Poc Fada loyalists, former champion Oliver Gough (1964) and Lester Ryan who championed the competition at every level and was responsible for so many others driving this unique event.

The unique Gaelic Games contest promises to be a great day of sport. Speaking at the launch Larry McCarthy said:

“I am delighted to see the return of this unique sporting event which embodies the broad cultural and historical significance of our unique game of hurling.

We are honouring that designation by holding an event which sustains and secures a heritage dating back to Cu Chulainn.”

Fourth place finish for Limerick and Pallasgreen hurler Colin Ryan in All Ireland Poc Fada final on Cooley Mountains today. Just four shots behind winner. Great to see so many of his Limerick inter-county colleagues in Louth to support #LLSport #hurling #GAA pic.twitter.com/9MMmMqaYlM — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) August 3, 2019

Speaking about this year’s Finals Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta Hilda Breslin said:

“It’s fantastic to see the All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals return this year in what is always an exciting day in the Camogie calendar. I am particularly enthused to see such a star-studded field taking part on what should be a fantastic occasion at the Annaverna Mountain.”

Defending senior hurling champion Cillian Kiely puts his crown on the line against a high calibre field that includes his brother Cathal and players of the calibre of Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy.

The Kiely’s finished in 1st and 2nd place in 2019 with Cillian finishing with one less poc than his younger sibling, Cathal.

On the Camogie side, champion Caitriona Daly from Galway defends her title against a field that includes recent All-Ireland Intermediate medal winner from Antrim Roisin McCormack.

Abbey Donnelly, from Meath continues a family tradition by following in the footsteps of her father, and grandfather who was a joint winner in 1962. All-Ireland Senior winning goalkeeper Sarah Healy from Galway and Lyndsey Condell from Carlow will also compete.

Unfortunately, due to Covid 19 restrictions that have been in place in the months leading up to the event, there will be no Under 16 competitions this year.

The M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Final proceedings will get under way at 12 noon on Annaverna Mountain, in the Cooley Range, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Saturday, September 25th.

🗓 #OnThisDay in 1999 Davy Fitzgerald won the M Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada title. pic.twitter.com/f7YYLS0LIj — sportsfile (@sportsfile) August 7, 2020

Hurling Playing Order:

1. Paddy McKillian (Tyrone)

2. Colin Ryan (Limerick)

3. Gareth Johnson (Down)

4. Sean Nugent (Galway)

5. Darren Geoghegan (Louth)

6. Callum Quirke (Wexford)

7. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

8. Tadhg Haran (Galway)

9. Ronan Taaffe (Clare)

10. Sponsors Guest TBC

11. Cathal Kiely (Offaly)

12. Cillian Kiely (Offaly)

Camogie Playing Order:

1. Aideen Lyons (Galway)

2. Roisin McCormack (Antrim)

3. Lyndsey Condell (Carlow)

4. Martina McMahon (Limerick)

5. Abbye Donnelly (Meath)

6. Áine Slattery (Tipperary)

7. Aoife Murray (Cork)

8. Sarah Healy (Galway)

9. Molly Lynch (Cork)

10. Caitriona Daly (Galway)

