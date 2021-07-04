Football – Armagh v Antrim – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage

Kevin Ruddy
Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Armagh vs Antrim, we have Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage.

Athletic Grounds – 3:30 pm – Live on BBC NI

Armagh will host Antrim in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, 4th, July 2021 at the Athletic Grounds live on RTÉ.

Armagh were inconsistent in their Division one escapades, winning one, drawing one and losing one during their league campaign, finishing third. Securing their Division 1 status with a comfortable 1-17 to 0-11 win over Roscommon.

Antrim on the other hand gained promotion to Division 3 after topping their group, winning all three games.

 

Form – last three results

Armagh – LDW (Loss, Draw, Win) – Includes League Form

Antrim – WWW (Win, Win, Win) -Includes League Form

 

Players to watch:

Armagh: Oisin O’Neill

Antrim: Ruairi McCann

 

Team News

Armagh v Antrim – Teams to be confirmed

 

Betting

Armagh: 1/20

Antrim: 9/1

Draw: 20/1

Prediction: Armagh

