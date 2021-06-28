Cian O’Sullivan hangs up Dublin boots

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
18

Dublin veteran Cian O’Sullivan has announced his retirement from Gaelic football.

The Dublin and Kilmacud Croke’s full-back is officially hanging up his boots at the age of 33. Boasting an outstanding career for club and county.

The eight-time All Ireland SFC winner went public with the announcement on Twitter, admitting that injuries were the focal point behind his decision.

O’Sullivan revealed that although he would love to continue playing, the high demands of elite Gaelic football was too much for his body to endure.

Cian O’Sullivan Career Honours

O’Sullivan made his debut in 2009, starting in the 2011 All-Ireland victory against Kerry, which was Dublin’s first All-Ireland since 1995.

For Dublin, he has won eight All-Ireland titles, ten Leinster titles, and five National League titles. While appearing in the All-Star team of the season on three different occasions (2013, 2015 and 2017) in his glistering 12-year county career.

He also experienced a successful club career with his native Kilmacud Croke’s. Picking up two Leinster titles, three Dublin titles and topping off his legacy with one All-Ireland club title to his name.

 

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here