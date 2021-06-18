Cillian O’Connor major doubt for All Ireland championship due to Achilles injury

The championship’s all-time leading scorer Cillian O’Connor will be a serious doubt for the remainder of the 2021 championship with an Achilles injury, Mayo GAA has confirmed.

The Ballintubber man hobbled off in their promotion win against Clare in Sunday’s Allianz Football League semi-final.

There was much concern over the extent of the injury.

His involvement in Mayo’s Connacht Semi-Final opener against Sligo is looking increasingly unlikely.

It has now been confirmed by the Mayo county board, that Mayo’s leading scorer has damaged his Achilles tendon.

In a statement on the Mayo website, it read:

“Following last Sunday’s NFL game versus Clare GAA, all injured players received further assessment with the Mayo medical team,”

“Cillian O’Connor sustained an Achilles tendon injury that will require a procedure this week.

“We wish him well and look forward to seeing him on the playing field again as soon as possible.”

No timeline for a return to fitness has been issued, leading to worries rather or not O’Connor will be involved in Mayo’s championship season.

