Cluxton stepping away claims Farrell

Stephen Cluxton is reportedly stepping away from the Dublin senior football panel claims Dessie Farrell.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell confirmed the news after months of speculation after Dublin’s narrow win over Wexford on Sunday.

While Farrell claims Cluxton is stepping away for the time being he did admit that the eight-time All-Ireland winner has not retired from the sport.

“The situation is very simple. Stephen isn’t with us at the moment. He has gone back to his club, and he’s just taking time to heal the body, maybe re-generate the appetite,” Farrell told members of the media after the game.

“I don’t know to be honest whether Stephen will be back or not. ”He is not retired, he has just stepped away. And I think he’s spoken about it in the group. Given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind.”

JUST IN: Dublin boss Dessie Farrell tells us that Stephen Cluxton has stepped away from the squad, but has NOT retired pic.twitter.com/ojppmmwvHg — FM104 (@FM104) July 4, 2021

The full Dessie Farrell Interview: FM104

This news comes after former Mayo midfielder David Brady claimed that he was on the way out of the Dublin panel for the upcoming Championship season.

Adding on an Off The Ball Podcast;

”Stephen Cluxton has probably done exactly what Cuxton was going to do, he was going to bow out, and from my mind, I don’t see him being any part of the Dublin panel this year.”

The Parnells man made his senior championship debut for Dublin at the age of twenty and has gone on to become the greatest goalkeeper in history.

Boasting eight All-Ireland wins and captaining his side to seven of those titles.

There has been no official statement released by Dublin nor from Cluxton himself about the rumours circulating about his future.

Although there has been much speculation over whether or not the six-time all-star keeper will part ways after nearly twenty years of service to the Capital.

