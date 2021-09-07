Cork GAA Announce McCarthy Departure

4 total views, 4 views today

Cork GAA have confirmed in a statement that Ronan McCarthy has stepped down as Cork Senior Football manager following recent discussions with board officers.

A meeting between the Cork GAA Executive and Ronan McCarthy on Monday night saw the former decide not to extend McCarthy’s term into the final year of their two-year agreement.

It is understood that McCarthy was interested in staying on next year and also wanted an extension until 2024.

McCarthy was in the role since 2017 and was at the helm in the Rebel County for four seasons.

McCarthy had served as a selector and coach for a total of three years previous to taking the top job in the county.

The Douglas native won Division Three of the Allianz National Football League in 2019 with the side.

Cork went unbeaten on their way back to Division Two but McCarthy failed to take them back to Division One.

Four successive Munster final defeats culminated with a 4-22 to 1-9 thrashing at the hands of rivals Kerry in what was McCarthy’s last game in charge.

On top of this, the side only reached the business end of the All-Ireland championship once under the former inter-county player when they came last in their Super 8s group in 2019.

County Chairperson Marc Sheehan said “Ronan has been an outstanding servant to Cork GAA over many years, and I would like to thank him both personally and on behalf of Cork for all that he has done.

“We wish Ronan, his selectors and backroom team all the best in their future endeavours and thank all involved for an immeasurable contribution over a number of years.”

All in Cork GAA wish to thank Ronan sincerely for his decades of service to GAA at all levels in the county, as player, coach and manager.

A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new manager.

