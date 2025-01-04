HomeGAAGAA - Cork Hurling and Gaelic Football fixtures for 2025
GAA – Cork Hurling and Gaelic Football fixtures for 2025

We have a list of Cork GAA fixtures & Results – club and Intercounty for 2025, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here  and here for Live score updates

Here is the schedule for Cork’s Gaelic football and hurling fixtures in 2025:

Allianz Football League Division 2:
• January 25: Cork vs. Meath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5:00 PM
• February 15: Cork vs. Westmeath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5:00 PM

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A:
• January 25: Wexford vs. Cork at Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5:00 PM
• February 1: Cork vs. Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7:30 PM
• February 15: Tipperary vs. Cork at FBD Semple Stadium, 7:30 PM
• March 1: Cork vs. Kilkenny at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5:00 PM
• March 15: Clare vs. Cork at Cusack Park, 3:15 PM
• March 22: Cork vs. Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7:30 PM

Munster Senior Hurling Championship:
• April 19/20: Clare vs. Cork at Cusack Park
• April 26/27: Cork vs. Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Please note that fixtures are subject to change. For the most current information, refer to official GAA sources. ￼

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

