Rugby World Cup Referee retires after death threats

Rugby World Cup referee Wayne Barnes, a seasoned official with a remarkable career, has made the heartfelt decision to retire.

Barnes, who presided over more than 100 Test matches, along with officiating 273 English Premiership games, 17 Six Nations tournaments, and 10 Premiership finals, leaves a significant mark on the sport. In addition to these achievements, he had the privilege of refereeing 27 World Cup games across five tournaments.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Barnes shared, “Over the past two decades, I’ve been in the middle of some of the greatest rugby matches in history. I have seen some of the world’s best players and worked with some of the finest coaches the game has ever produced.” His words underline the immense experience and expertise he brought to the game, earning the respect of players, coaches, and fans alike. But death threats after the final are completely unacceptable and have to lead in part to his decision.

Barnes’s role in key matches, including Ireland’s pool victory over Tonga and their quarter-final loss to New Zealand, as well as his central position during the final between South Africa and the All Blacks, showcased his ability to handle high-stakes situations. “Last Saturday, I was privileged to referee the Rugby World Cup final between two of the most iconic teams in sport; the All Blacks and the Springboks,” he added. His last match on the grand stage of the Rugby World Cup will remain etched in the memories of fans worldwide.

But for Barnes, the decision to retire was about more than the accolades. He expressed, “People often say you will know when it is the right time to retire, and this is clearly the right time for me and for my family.” His priorities shifted towards spending quality time with his family, particularly his children. “My children have missed out on time with their dad for far too long,” he revealed, “and I am now looking forward to family weekends, sports matches, school assemblies, and birthday parties.”

Barnes also acknowledged the tremendous support of his wife, Polly, throughout his career. “My wife, Polly, has sacrificed more than anyone so that I have been able to achieve some of my personal goals. While I have been away most weekends and for decent chunks of the year, she has had to juggle being an amazing mum with two active children, along with holding down a hugely successful career of her own.” His words of gratitude for his family’s support underscore the sacrifices and dedication that come with a career in professional sports.

Furthermore, Barnes expressed his commitment to giving back to the sport he loves. He declared, “I will continue to advocate for referees and work closely with the International Rugby Match Officials’ association to ensure match officials across the globe not only have a collective voice but also the appropriate support network for them and their families, particularly as online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game.” His dedication to addressing the issue of online abuse and threats within rugby highlights his concern for the well-being of all those involved in the sport.

Wayne Barnes leaves a lasting legacy not only as a distinguished referee but also as a dedicated family man and advocate for the betterment of rugby officiating. His retirement marks the end of an era, but his influence on the sport will endure.

