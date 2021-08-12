Dessie Farrell speaks to DubsTV ahead of Dublin v Mayo All-Ireland Semi-Final

By
Tomas O
-

DubsTV caught up with Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell this week, ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Football Semi-Final clash with Mayo at Croke Park.

“Very little separates these teams over the last number of years. Supporters are going to be in for a great spectacle and the players always enjoy these types of games. They’re to be relished…”

 

