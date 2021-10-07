Donegal SFC Round 8 fixtures and QF draw info

2 total views, 2 views today
The final round of league fixtures in the 2021 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship, or Donegal SFC, is set to take place this weekend and information on the draw for the quarter-finals of the competition has been released.
Seven of the eight final round league fixtures in this year’s Donegal SFC take place on Saturday, October 9 at 3 pm.
Each of these seven games have a bearing on which clubs progress to the knock-out phases of the championship and which go through to the relegation semi-finals.
On Sunday, Kilcar will take on Gaoth Dobhair in Towney with both teams already guaranteed quarter-final berths.
When Is The Draw?
The draw for the quarterfinals will take place in Áras Aodh Ruadh, Father Tierney Park, Ballyshannon at approximately 5:45 pm on Saturday following the conclusion of the seven matches.
It will be live on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and it is also expected to be streamed on the official Donegal Facebook page.
The draw will be random but with a key difference between the two sets of quarter-finals.
In the championship knock-out phases, repeat fixtures are excluded – thus, for example, Kilcar cannot meet Gaoth Dobhair.
This restriction will not be in force for the relegation play-offs and repeat fixtures can be played.
The draw for the semi-finals of the Championship – Senior, Senior Reserve, Intermediate and Intermediate Reserve will also take place.
Fixtures
Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Round 4
Sat, 9 Oct, Moyle Park Milford v St Nauls 15:00, Enda McFeely
Sat, 9 Oct, The Bridge, St Michaels v Na Cealla Beaga 15:00, Connie Doherty
Sat, 9 Oct, The Burn Road, Termon v Sean MacCumhaill, 15:00. Jimmy White
Sat, 9 Oct, Gaelic Park, Realt na Mara v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, 15:00, Shane Toolan
Sat, 9 Oct, Páirc Taobhoige, Gleann Fhinne v Four Masters, 15:00, Val Murray
Sat, 9 Oct, Páirc Naomh Columba, Gleann tSúilí v Naomh Conaill 15:00, James Connors
Sat, 9 Oct, Fr Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh v Ard an Ratha 15:00, Shaun McLaughlin
Sun,10 Oct, Páirc Tamhnaigh, Cill Chartha v Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Jimmy White