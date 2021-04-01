Dublin GAA players could be suspended until August

The Irish Independent this morning has released pictures of nine Dublin Footballers breaking the GAA training ban at Innisfails GAA club on the Malahide Road.
The names of all the players that have attended have not been released but All-Stars Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper, and Brian Howard were photographed doing drills.
It training session occurred only 12 hours after the GAA had warned counties not to jeopardise plans to run both the League and Championship this summer by flouting the rules.
“It is more important than ever that no collective training sessions are held between now and the Government indicated return dates. Breaches in this context will not only be dealt with under our own rules but would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy,” was the warning from President Larry McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan.
On Newstalk breakfast the former GAA president Sean Kelly said ““This is a serious situation and hopefully it was a once-off breach that won’t happen again because if it goes without some form of formal sanction then others will say ‘why can’t we do the same?’ It has created a very difficult dilemma for the GAA.”
#VIDEO Dublin GAA stars break rules on Covid-19 gatherings with early morning training https://t.co/J9WzSYGBkA
— Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) April 1, 2021
Last month Cork manager Ronan McCarthy and his Down counterpart Paddy Tally were given suspensions for organising training sessions, Central Hearings Committee suspend McCarthy for 12 weeks, and Tally an eight-week suspension.
If the Dublin GAA players get a 12-week ban it will only start in early May and would run up until the start of August, this would mean they would miss all of the league and most of the All Ireland Championship.
A Twitter List by SportsNewsIRE