Dublin GAA Round 2 Results – GO AHEAD INTERMEDIATE CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs taking place on Friday 24th, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th of September.
Round 2 of the Dublin Intermediate Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games that have continued on an already competitive championship season.
Many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.
Round 3 of the Dublin Intermediate Football Championship will commence on the 9th of October with each game expected throw-in at 5:30 pm with all four groups in contention.
Below are all the fixtures, times and locations for all games this weekend.
Group 1
St Finians N v Bye
Clann Mhuire 2-15 (21) v O’ Tooles 3-12 (21) – Saturday 25th September – 5:00 pm – Naul
You can view the current table for Group 1 here.
Group 2
St. Patricks D 1-13 (16) v Scoil Ui Chonaill 1-10 (13) – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Donabate
St. Margarets (W/O) v Craobh Chiarain (W/O) – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – St. Margarets
You can view the current table for Group 2 here.
Group 3
St. Brendans 3-07 (16) v Round Towers C 4-13 (25) – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Grangegorman
St. Patricks 2-18 (24) v Garda 1-14 (17) – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Glenauline Park
You can view the current table for Group 3 here.
Group 4
Good Counsel Liffey Gaels 0-08 (8) v Naomh Barrog 2-15 (21) – Saturday 25th September – 5;30 pm – Galtymore Road
Naomh Fionnbarra 0-15 (15) – Clanna Gael Fontenoy 2-14 (20) – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Pope John Paul II Park
You can view the current table for Group 4 here.
