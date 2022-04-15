Dublin v Laois – Preview and Starting teams – Start time 6:30pm

By
Tomas O
-

 5,002 total views,  5,002 views today

Dublin v Laois – Preview and Starting teams – Start time 6:30pm

It’s their third championship meeting in four seasons, with Dublin having won a  Leinster quarter-final in 2020 and Laois winning an All-Ireland preliminary  quarter-final in 2019. 

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS 

2020: Dublin 2-31 Laois 0-23 (Leinster quarter-final) 

2019: Laois 1-22 Dublin 0-23 (All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final) 2017: Dublin 2-28 Laois 1-15 (All-Ireland qualifiers) 

2015: Dublin 4-17 Laois 0-19 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2012: Dublin 3-23 Laois 1-7 (Leinster quarter-final) 

Dublin’s record in the Leinster ‘round robin’ in 2018-2019 reads: Played 8;  Won 3; Drew 1, Lost 4. Laois are in the ‘round robin’ for the first time. 

Dublin finished third in Group B of the Allianz League (3 wins, 1 defeat, 1  draw); Laois finished fifth (1 win, 4 defeats). Dublin beat Laois by 2-31 to 1-24  in Round 5. 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here