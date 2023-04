Ulster Football – Armagh v Antrim – Preview, Betting & Starting Teams

813 total views, 813 views today

They last met in the Ulster championship in 2021 when Armagh won by 13 points in the Athletic Grounds on a day when Riain O’Neill, Rory Grugan and Conor Turbitt scored 3-8 between them for the winners.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

• 2021: Armagh 4-15 Antrim 0-14 (Ulster quarter-final)

• 2003: Armagh 0-15 Antrim 0-12 (Qualifier)

• 1982: Armagh 1-20 Antrim 1-6 (Ulster semi-final)

• 1981: Armagh 4-7 Antrim 1-3 (Ulster semi-final)

• 1964: Antrim 2-6 Armagh 1-8 (Ulster quarter-final)

Things to know about Armagh v Antrim

Armagh were relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz League last month after winning two, drawing one

and losing four games.

Antrim finished sixth in Division 3, winning two and losing five of their seven games. *Antrim last beat Armagh in the Ulster championship 1964, winning a semi-final by a point.

The winners will play Cavan in the Ulster quarter-final.

Betting for Armagh v Antrim

Armagh are an unbackable 1/25, bookies expect Antrim to lose by 10pts

Starting Teams for Armagh v Antrim

Teams will be announced on Thursday

