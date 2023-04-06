1,204 total views, 1,204 views today
Leitrim had a very close call in their last championship clash with New York five years ago, winning by a point in extra-time in Gaelic Park.
Previous Championship Meetings:
• 2018: Leitrim 0-19 New York 1-15 aet (Connacht quarter-final)
• 2013: Leitrim 4-19 New York 0-7
• 2008: Leitrim 0-17 New York 0-12
• 2003: Leitrim 0-14 New York 0-12
Things you should know
Leitrim finished third behind Sligo and Wicklow in Division 4 this season, winning four and losing three of their seven games.
The winners will play Sligo or London in the Connacht semi-final.
Betting for New York v London
New York can be backed at 3/1, the bookies expect Leitrim to win by 3pts
Starting Teams for New York v London
Teams will be announced on Thursday