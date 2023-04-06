1,204 total views, 1,204 views today

Leitrim had a very close call in their last championship clash with New York five years ago, winning by a point in extra-time in Gaelic Park.

Previous Championship Meetings:

• 2018: Leitrim 0-19 New York 1-15 aet (Connacht quarter-final)

• 2013: Leitrim 4-19 New York 0-7

• 2008: Leitrim 0-17 New York 0-12

• 2003: Leitrim 0-14 New York 0-12

Things you should know

Leitrim finished third behind Sligo and Wicklow in Division 4 this season, winning four and losing three of their seven games.

The winners will play Sligo or London in the Connacht semi-final.

Betting for New York v London

New York can be backed at 3/1, the bookies expect Leitrim to win by 3pts

Starting Teams for New York v London

Teams will be announced on Thursday

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com