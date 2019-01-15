eir sport announces Allianz Leagues coverage for 2019

eir sport has confirmed it will broadcast two games from the Lidl Ladies National Football League this season, as the sports broadcaster announced details of its Allianz Leagues coverage for 2019.

eir sport’s coverage begins on January 26th when Liam Sheedy takes charge of the Tipperary hurlers for the first time in serious action in his second stint in charge of the county as they face Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles. The story is much the same in Connacht as James Horan begins his second spell in charge of Mayo when they clash with Roscommon in Castlebar.

The following Saturday, February 2nd, three reigning All-Ireland champions can all be seen in action on eir sport. There is a double-header from Croke Park as the Dublin ladies footballers take on Donegal while their male counterparts face Galway. That’s one of four live games featuring Jim Gavin’s side eir sport will broadcast this season, the others being games versus Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone. The Limerick hurlers’ home game against Tipperary is also live for that weekend.

On Wednesday evenings, eir sports’ weekly highlights show Allianz Leagues Reloaded returns at 7pm with the inclusion of former Kerry footballer, Kieran Donaghy as a regular guest.

Full List of eir sport fixtures and on-air times