Football League – Clare v Laois – Starting teams, Betting & Results

Football League Division 2 – Clare v Laois – Starting teams, Betting & Results for what should be a very close match, throw in at 3:45pm.
Team News
Clare:
1: Stephen Ryan (Kilrush Shamrocks),
2: Kevin Harnett (Meelick), 3: Cillian Brennan (Clondegad), 4: Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis), 5: Ciaran Russell (Éire Óg), 6: Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora), 7: Alan Sweeney (St Breckans)
8: Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)
9: Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)
10: Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare), 11: Eoin Cleary (St Josephs Miltown), 12: Jamie Malone (Corofin)
13: Gavin Cooney (Éire Óg), 14: Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane), 15: Joe McGann (St Breckans)
Laois : Niall Corbet; Robbie Pigott, Mark Timmons, Trevor Collins; Gareth Dillon, Colm Begley, Patrick O’Sullivan; John O’Loughlin, Kieran Lillis; Mark Barry, Evan O’Carroll; Danny O’Reilly; Eoin Lowry, Donie Kingston, Paul Kingston.
Subs: Matthew Byron, Brian Daly, Gary Walsh, Brian Byrne, Alan Farrell, Eoin Buggie, Shane Bolger, Seamus Lacey, Michael Keogh, Ross Munnelly, Sean O’Flynn
Betting:
Clare 1/1
Laois 11/10
