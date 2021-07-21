Football – Tipperary v Cork – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting; TV Coverage

45,347 total views, 11,278 views today

Munster U20 Football Championship Final – Tipperary v Cork – 7:30 pm

Tipperary will face-off against Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles, in County Tipperary this coming Thursday at 7:30 pm in the U20 Munster Football Championship Final.

The Premier County come into this game on the back of two solid performances but tough games against Limerick in the quarter-final, coming out victors by 3 points with a score of 0-16 to 1-10 at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Facing off against Waterford in the semi-final, also at Semple Stadium in Thurles, they came out 2 point winners with a score of 0-11 to 0-09 last Thursday.

Their opponents, Cork, saw off Munster and long-term rivals Kerry in an outstanding game at Páirc Uí Chaoih last Thursday. Edging out The Kingdom by a single point to book their place in Thursday’s final.

It was a back-and-forth game that could have gone either way, with both teams showcasing their attacking prowess throughout.

Defensively speaking, all tactics went out the window as soon as the goals poured in. On went, the extra time and Kerry did seem to fade, with Cork’s constant running game too much come to the end of the game.

Cork star, Conor Corbett, who terrified the Kerry backline scored a ridiculous 2-04, bouncing on every loose ball and showing his quality to give his side a real chance in their game against Tipp.

Tipperary full-forward Sean O’Connor looked dangerous against Waterford in their semi-final clash, scoring 0-06 and making Waterford retreat back in a defensive shell many times just in order to stop him from causing more damage.

Conclusion

Cork vs Tipperary is always a game that can go either way, usually, I would favour Tipperary to come out with the spoils but based on the past few games both sides have played I would have to give the edge to Cork.

Looking clinical in front of goal and boasting a great forward line, showcased in their performance against Kerry, they look a real threat.

Attacking wise, Tipperary look void of idea’s, never looking comfortable in front of the goal will be a real issue they must solve if they have any chance of toppling The Rebels.

Prediction: Cork by 10 points

Starting Teams

Tipperary

Cork

Cork u20 team has been announced https://t.co/K5tWaUFF1b pic.twitter.com/H1sJvZNOwT — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) July 21, 2021

Betting

Tipperary: 8/11

Cork: 5/4

Draw: 9/1

