All-Ireland Semi-Final & Final Times Confirmed

The GAA have confirmed the throw-in times for the two outstanding fixtures on the inter-county football calendar – Kerry v Tyrone and the All-Ireland final.

The second All-Ireland semi-final will start at 3.30 pm on Saturday, August 28 at Croke Park and the winners of the tie will face Mayo in the All-Ireland final at 5 pm on Saturday, September 11.

The fixtures were delayed for a second time after Tyrone announced they could not fulfil their upcoming fixture on Saturday, August 21 after a Covid outbreak in the camp.

The Covid outbreak in the setup has caused the county to play without some players in the Ulster Senior Football Championship final against Monaghan.

Their semi-final was originally intended to be played on the same weekend as Mayo’s victory over the defending champions Dublin.

The GAA say the revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

Tyrone’s county board have welcomed the decision made by the CCCC to postpone their fixture for a second time.

A statement released on the Tyrone GAA website reads: “Tyrone GAA welcomes the decision taken by the CCCC at national level, this evening, to defer the All-Ireland football semifinal between Tyrone and Kerry to Saturday 28th August , as a result of the transmission of the Covid19 virus among a number of players on the Tyrone panel.

“

Tyrone has also paid tribute to Kerry GAA and its senior football team for its assistance and co-operation in creating the circumstances that allowed this decision to be reached.

“The Tyrone players and management will prepare as safely as possible, in the continuing difficult circumstances, to ensure that the best available team will now fulfil this very important fixture.”

Both games will be shown live on RTÉ 2 and on the RTÉ Player.

