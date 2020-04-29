Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The GAA has confirmed that they will offer a partial refund or discounts for next year for season ticket holders if the 2020 championships can’t be completed owing to the Covid 19 pandemic.

A statement had to be released as it was highlighted that they had changed their terms and conditions of season tickets in March. These conditions were that they specified that there would be no refunds in the events that competitions were cancelled due to a pandemic. However, the GAA said on Wednesday, that they were within their rights to change the terms and conditions. They said they are simply “seeking to provide greater clarity” rather than attempting to “step back from its obligations”.

The statement continued, “If this unfortunately does not prove to be possible due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, we will offer all 2020 Season Ticket holders a discount on their 2021 Season Ticket, or alternatively a partial refund of their 2020 Season Ticket. All refund decisions will be dependent on how the remainder of the 2020 Season can be completed”.

Currently a season ticket costs 120 euros. This allows an individual to attend all of it’s county hurling and football fixtures in the league. Furthermore, 1 championship game and the All-Ireland club finals. Furthermore, there is still of course the option to purchase further tickets.

The statement also said they are hopeful the 2020 season can still be played in the current year. It said, “We are still hopeful of completing the 2020 inter-county and club season over the course of the current year. This will include championship and some of the remaining league fixtures”.