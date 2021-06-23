GAA Live Scores, Team News, Betting – Connacht Football – Mayo v Sligo

Kevin Ruddy
Sligo v Mayo – Markievicz Park – 4:30pm – Sky Sports

Sligo will host newly promoted and All-Ireland contenders Mayo at Markievicz Park in Sligo.

Tony McEntee will look to cause an upset by knocking out the Connacht champions to book their place in the semi-final.

Mayo will be looking to prove doubters wrong after gaining promotion from last years relegation to Division two.

Beating Westmeath, Down, Meath and Clare. They are a clear Division one side.

With the absence of starman Cillian O’Connor in the full-forward line, it will be interesting to see how Mayo handle themselves without him.

The reigning champions should steamroll their way into the semi-final.

Players to watch

Sligo: Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill)

Mayo: Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

Starting/Predicted Teams

Sligo

Eamonn Kilgannon; Ryan Feehily, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons; Keelan Cawley, Darragh Cummins, Paul McNamara; Paddy O’Connor, Paul Kilcoyne; Conor Griffin, Sean Carrabine, Mikey Gordon; Nathan Rooney, Niall Murphy, Cian Lally

Mayo

Rob Hennelly; Eoin O’Donoghue, Oisin Mullin, Lee Keegan; Michael Plunkett, Stephen Coen, Fergal Boland; Matthew Ruane, Jack Carney; Diarmuid O’Connor, Darren McHale, Bryan Walsh; Ryan O’Donoghue, Tommy Conroy James Carr

Betting

Sligo: 16/1

Mayo: 1/100

Draw: 33/1

Prediction

Mayo.

