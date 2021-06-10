GAA Live Scores, Team News & Betting – Div 2 Relegation Play-Off — Down v Laois

Down v Laois — Pairc Esler — 6:15 pm — Live on GAAGO

Down will face off against Laois in an all-important relegation play-off to determine who will stay in division 2 of the Allianz football league and who will fall down to division 3.

Both teams have had treacherous league campaigns and will hope to salvage their season with a win here.

Down did manage to pick up a victory in their last match win a surprising one-point win over away to Westmeath.

Laois got played off the park in the last outing against Kildare, losing by a wide 13-point margin.

With little improvement in both teams, it’s hard to pick a winner. With Down picking up a win in their last fixture. They are the obvious choice to avoid relegation.

Form — last three results

Down — (Loss, Loss, Win)

Laois — (Loss, Loss, Loss)

Players to watch

Down: Daniel Guinness (Carryduff)

Laois: Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

Starting/Predicted Teams
Down

Marc Reid; Peter Fegan, Gerard McGovern, Patrick Murdock; Pierce Laverty, Darren O’Hagan, Caolan Mooney; Ryan McEvoy, Jonny Flynn; James Guinness, Barry O’Hagan, Liam Kerr; Daniel Guinness, Cory Quinn, Paul Devlin.

Laois

Niall Corbett; Gareth Dillon, Mark Timmons, Robert Pigott; Seamus Lacey, Patrick O’Sullivan, Alan Farrell; Kieran Lillis, John O’Loughlin; Brian Byrne, Paul Kingston, Eoin Lowry; Daniel O’Reilly, Evan O’Carroll, Gary Walsh.

Betting

Down: 1/2

Laois: 2/1

Draw: 15/2

Prediction

Down by 4pts

