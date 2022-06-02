5,012 total views, 5,012 views today

Tailteann Cup – Leitrim v Sligo – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams, they may be close neighbours but their championship paths haven’t crossed very often in recent times.

Click here for Live scores on Leitrim v Sligo

In fact, this will be their first championship clash since 2016 when they met in an All-Ireland qualifier.

This will be only their sixth championship meeting in the last 30 years.

Remarkable sequence – is it Leitrim’s turn? If the pattern of the last seven championship games between them continues, Leitrim will take their place in the semi-final as Sligo won in 2016. There have been eight championship games between them since 1985, with each winning every second game.

Sligo beat Leitrim by six points in Markievicz Park in this year’s Allianz League (Div 4)

Season so far:

Leitrim: 4th Division 4; Connacht SFC: Beat London by four points; lost to Galway by 23 points. Tailteann Cup: Leitrim 2-14 Antrim 1-12.

Sligo: 3rd Division 4; Connacht SFC: Beat New York by four points; lost to Roscommon by 12 points; Tailteann Cup: Sligo 3-15 London 2-16 (aet).

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2016: Sligo 2-15 Leitrim 1-10 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2011: Leitrim 1-10 Sligo 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)

2006: Sligo 1-7 Leitrim 0-9 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2005: Leitrim 1-11 Sligo 0-9 (Connacht quarter-final)

2002: Sligo 2-13 Leitrim 2-4 (Connacht semi-final)

Starting Teams

Due to be announced on Friday evening

