GAA Qualifiers – Mayo v Monaghan – Preview, Stats, and Teams, they meet for the first time in the championship.

They have clashed in seven of the last eight Allianz Leagues (Div 1), missing out only in 2021 when Mayo were in Division 2. Their last tie was in this year’s Allianz League when Mayo won by two points in Clones.

Mayo have won 16 and lost six of their 22 qualifier ties. They reached the 2016 and 2017 All-Ireland finals, via the qualifiers.

Monaghan have won 16 and lost 14 of their 30 qualifiers.

Both are waiting for their first goal in this championship. Monaghan didn’t hit the net against Down or Derry, while Mayo drew a blank against Galway.

Season so far

Mayo: Beaten Division 1 finalists; Connacht SFC: Lost to Galway by a point.

Monaghan: Sixth Division 1; Ulster SFC: Beat Down by ten points; lost to Derry by four points.

Top Scorers (SFC 2022)

MAYO

Cillian O’Connor….0-6 (6 frees)

Ryan O’Donoghue…0-4 (0-1 mark)

James Carr …………….0-2

MONAGHAN

Jack McCarron……..0-11 (0-5 frees, 0-2 mark) Conor McManus…..0-11 (0-8 frees)

Gary Mohan………..0-3 (0-2 frees)

LAST FIVE ALLIANZ LEAGUE MEETINGS

2022: Mayo 2-10 Monaghan 1-11 2020: Monaghan 2-16 Mayo 0-13 2019: Mayo 3-15 Monaghan 1-18 2018: Mayo 0-13 Monaghan 0-12 2017: Monaghan 1-11 Mayo 0-12

