Galway v Cork takes place at 2pm in Salthill on Sunday. We have a preview, team news and betting information. If you can’t make the game be sure to follow our live match updates.

Preview

This is a big game for Galway. A loss here and they likely won’t make the knockout stages of the tournament. Shane O’Neill’s side have only 1 win from 3 games. They lost to Limerick and Waterford. Their postponed game was against Tipperary and this will be played on March 8th. Players like Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning, Gearoid McInerney and Conor Whelan will be key here.

Cork come into this game lying in third place in the table. Kieran Kingston side have two wins and two losses from four games. A win here will likely put them through to a quarter-final at the very least. The two wins came against Tipperary and Westmeath, while losses came at the hands of Limerick and Waterford. Speaking to The Echo after the defeat to Limerick Kieran Kingston said, “We came here for a result and we didn’t get that and that was disappointing. As I said, we threw off the shackles there in the second half and had a right go, but just came up short in the end”. Players like Pat Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and Eoin Cadogan will be key to the Rebel cause here.

Team News

Betting

There is not much separating the sides in the betting. Galway are 10/11 and Cork are 11/10. Cork for me have been playing good stuff and with Patrick Horgan in attack they should win this for me. Galway v Cork promises to be a thrilling be sure to follow our live match tracker.