Galway v Mayo – Preview, Live Scores, Starting Teams & Tickets

In the upcoming Galway versus Mayo GAA match, both teams will be looking to secure a victory. Galway has had a strong championship campaign so far, winning four out of their five games. Their only defeat came against Armagh in their previous match. Mayo, on the other hand, has won two and lost two of their four games.

This matchup marks the 11th consecutive year these Western rivals meet in the championship. Nine of the previous ten encounters were in the Connacht championship, with one in the All-Ireland qualifiers back in 2019. The rivalry between Galway and Mayo has been fiercely competitive, with most games since 2016 being decided by narrow margins of 1-3 points. This makes it one of the most intense rivalries in football.

Looking at their recent performances, Galway displayed their strength by defeating Roscommon and Sligo in the Connacht semi-final and final, respectively. They also had commendable wins against Tyrone and Westmeath in the All-Ireland Group 2. However, they faced a setback with a loss to Armagh.

Key scorers for Galway include Matthew Tierney with 2-13, Shane Walsh with 0-19 (including 0-14 from frees), Damien Comer with 1-8, and Peter Cooke with 0-9.

Mayo’s journey has seen mixed results, with a loss to Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-final but an impressive victory against Kerry in the All-Ireland Group 1. They also had a narrow defeat to Cork but managed a close win against Louth.

Ryan O’Donoghue has been the leading scorer for Mayo with 0-15 (including 0-10 from frees), followed by Aidan O’Shea with 0-8 (including 0-4 from frees), Jordan Flynn with 0-6, and Matthew Ruane with 0-4.

In their previous ten championship meetings, Mayo emerged victorious in the last three encounters, including the 2021 Connacht final. However, Galway won the Connacht quarter-final in 2022 and the All-Ireland qualifier back in 2019. These teams have a long history, with Mayo securing 44 wins, Galway with 42 wins, and six matches ending in draws.

This year, Galway and Mayo have already clashed three times, with Mayo winning two games and drawing one. They triumphed in the FBD Connacht League game and the Division 1 final, while the Allianz League encounter ended in a draw.

Interestingly, home advantage hasn’t played a significant role in recent matches between these teams. Galway won championship games against Mayo in Castlebar, while Mayo emerged victorious in Pearse Stadium. Galway’s last championship win over Mayo in Pearse Stadium was in 2017.

In terms of managerial experience, Galway’s manager, Padraic Joyce, has played 11 championship games against Mayo, winning six and losing five. Mayo’s manager, Kevin McStay, has played five championship games against Galway, winning one and losing five.

Overall, the Galway v Mayo match promises to be an intense and closely contested battle, given their history and recent performances. Both teams will be eager to secure a crucial victory in this highly competitive rivalry.

