Derry minor footballers are set to face Dublin in the All-Ireland final at the BOX-IT Armagh Athletic Grounds on Sunday evening (5.30pm).
Click for live scores on Derry v Dublin
Derry are looking for a third final appearance in seven years, Manager Damian McErlain expects a closely contested match reminiscent of their previous encounter six years ago.
“Our boys have been training very well. The two-week break allowed us to recover and prepare for the next round. It’s been good in that sense, as we managed to get some work done,” said McErlain, reflecting on their recent preparations.
Dublin, the Leinster champions, have showcased formidable form this season, triumphing over Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, and Kildare. In their quarter-final clash against Cork, Damien Fennelly’s side staged an impressive comeback, securing a 1-18 to 2-21 victory.
“Dublin is a physically strong side with a formidable midfield and athletic players throughout the team. They bring a real intensity to their game and possess a high work rate. Their manager even mentioned that they thrive on bigger pitches,” McErlain added, acknowledging the strengths of their opponents.
Noah Byrne and Luke O’Boyle have been the stand out players for Dublin all season and both will need to bring their A game if they hope to reach the final against Monaghan.
Another Noah Byrne goal helps Dublin into Leinster final against Kildare. We review both semi-finals https://t.co/xmgUK2glVP pic.twitter.com/BOumzPXKbr
— SportsNewsIRELAND (@SportsNewsIRE) May 25, 2023
Throw in 5:30pm Armagh, Live on TG4
Team news
DUBLIN PANEL:
|1
|Cillian Murray
|Ballyboden St Endas
|2
|Seán Keogh
|St Vincents
|3
|Cillian Emmett (C)
|Skerries Harps
|4
|Jack O’Sullivan
|Clanna Gael Fontenoy
|5
|Joshua Young
|Castleknock
|6
|Eoghan Costello
|St Judes
|7
|Ryan Mitchell
|Erin’s Isle
|8
|Senan Ryan
|Clontarf
|9
|Alex Carolan
|Parnells
|10
|Patrick Coleman
|Ballinteer St Johns
|11
|Luke O’Boyle
|Clontarf
|12
|Noah Byrne
|Kilmacud Crokes
|13
|Paddy Curry
|Ballyboden St Enda’s
|14
|Harry Curley
|St Vincent’s
|15
|Lenny Cahill
|Castleknock
|16
|Calvin Fennelly
|Na Fianna
|17
|Ciaran O’Connor
|St Vincent’s
|18
|Charlie Harty
|Kilmacud Crokes
|19
|Adam Rock
|Lucan Sarsfields
|20
|Andrew O Reilly
|Ballinteer St Johns
|21
|Ben Kennedy
|Beann Eadair
|22
|Colin McAweeney
|Raheny
|23
|Niall O’Brien
|St Peter’s
|24
|Shane Mullarkey
|Thomas Davis
|25
|Denis Ogbonna
|Thomas Davis
|26
|Callum Johnston
|O Dwyers