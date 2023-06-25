Minor Football – Derry v Dublin – Preview, Live Scores and Starting Teams

Derry minor footballers are set to face Dublin in the All-Ireland final at the BOX-IT Armagh Athletic Grounds on Sunday evening (5.30pm).

Derry are looking for a third final appearance in seven years, Manager Damian McErlain expects a closely contested match reminiscent of their previous encounter six years ago.

“Our boys have been training very well. The two-week break allowed us to recover and prepare for the next round. It’s been good in that sense, as we managed to get some work done,” said McErlain, reflecting on their recent preparations.

Dublin, the Leinster champions, have showcased formidable form this season, triumphing over Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, and Kildare. In their quarter-final clash against Cork, Damien Fennelly’s side staged an impressive comeback, securing a 1-18 to 2-21 victory.

“Dublin is a physically strong side with a formidable midfield and athletic players throughout the team. They bring a real intensity to their game and possess a high work rate. Their manager even mentioned that they thrive on bigger pitches,” McErlain added, acknowledging the strengths of their opponents.

Noah Byrne and Luke O’Boyle have been the stand out players for Dublin all season and both will need to bring their A game if they hope to reach the final against Monaghan.

Team news

DUBLIN PANEL: 

1 Cillian Murray Ballyboden St Endas
2 Seán Keogh St Vincents
3 Cillian Emmett (C) Skerries Harps
4 Jack O’Sullivan Clanna Gael Fontenoy
5 Joshua Young Castleknock
6 Eoghan Costello St Judes
7 Ryan Mitchell Erin’s Isle
8 Senan Ryan Clontarf
9 Alex Carolan Parnells
10 Patrick Coleman Ballinteer St Johns
11 Luke O’Boyle Clontarf
12 Noah Byrne Kilmacud Crokes
13 Paddy Curry Ballyboden St Enda’s
14 Harry Curley St Vincent’s
15 Lenny Cahill Castleknock
16 Calvin Fennelly Na Fianna
17 Ciaran O’Connor St Vincent’s
18 Charlie Harty Kilmacud Crokes
19 Adam Rock Lucan Sarsfields
20 Andrew O Reilly Ballinteer St Johns
21 Ben Kennedy Beann Eadair
22 Colin McAweeney Raheny
23 Niall O’Brien St Peter’s
24 Shane Mullarkey Thomas Davis
25 Denis Ogbonna Thomas Davis
26 Callum Johnston O Dwyers

