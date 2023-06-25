Derry minor footballers are set to face Dublin in the All-Ireland final at the BOX-IT Armagh Athletic Grounds on Sunday evening (5.30pm).

Click for live scores on Derry v Dublin

Derry are looking for a third final appearance in seven years, Manager Damian McErlain expects a closely contested match reminiscent of their previous encounter six years ago.

“Our boys have been training very well. The two-week break allowed us to recover and prepare for the next round. It’s been good in that sense, as we managed to get some work done,” said McErlain, reflecting on their recent preparations.

Dublin, the Leinster champions, have showcased formidable form this season, triumphing over Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, and Kildare. In their quarter-final clash against Cork, Damien Fennelly’s side staged an impressive comeback, securing a 1-18 to 2-21 victory.

“Dublin is a physically strong side with a formidable midfield and athletic players throughout the team. They bring a real intensity to their game and possess a high work rate. Their manager even mentioned that they thrive on bigger pitches,” McErlain added, acknowledging the strengths of their opponents.

Noah Byrne and Luke O’Boyle have been the stand out players for Dublin all season and both will need to bring their A game if they hope to reach the final against Monaghan.

Another Noah Byrne goal helps Dublin into Leinster final against Kildare. We review both semi-finals https://t.co/xmgUK2glVP pic.twitter.com/BOumzPXKbr — SportsNewsIRELAND (@SportsNewsIRE) May 25, 2023

Throw in 5:30pm Armagh, Live on TG4

Team news

DUBLIN PANEL:

1 Cillian Murray Ballyboden St Endas 2 Seán Keogh St Vincents 3 Cillian Emmett (C) Skerries Harps 4 Jack O’Sullivan Clanna Gael Fontenoy 5 Joshua Young Castleknock 6 Eoghan Costello St Judes 7 Ryan Mitchell Erin’s Isle 8 Senan Ryan Clontarf 9 Alex Carolan Parnells 10 Patrick Coleman Ballinteer St Johns 11 Luke O’Boyle Clontarf 12 Noah Byrne Kilmacud Crokes 13 Paddy Curry Ballyboden St Enda’s 14 Harry Curley St Vincent’s 15 Lenny Cahill Castleknock 16 Calvin Fennelly Na Fianna 17 Ciaran O’Connor St Vincent’s 18 Charlie Harty Kilmacud Crokes 19 Adam Rock Lucan Sarsfields 20 Andrew O Reilly Ballinteer St Johns 21 Ben Kennedy Beann Eadair 22 Colin McAweeney Raheny 23 Niall O’Brien St Peter’s 24 Shane Mullarkey Thomas Davis 25 Denis Ogbonna Thomas Davis 26 Callum Johnston O Dwyers

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com