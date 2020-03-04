Galway v Tipperary takes place on Sunday at 2pm. The game is on in Pearse Stadium. We have live score updates of the game so be sure to follow them from the below link.

Click here for LIVE GAA SCORE UPDATES

Preview

Galway and Tipperary meet on Sunday in this refixed game at Pearse Stadium. Storm Dennis caused the game to be cancelled last month. This is a winners take all game with the side that wins progressing to the quarter final stages where they will play either Kilkenny or Wexford.

Shane O’Neill’s side have 2 wins and 2 losses from the four games. Galway triumphed over Westmeath easily, while also beating Cork last weekend. They lost out to Limerick and Tipperary in previous rounds. Galway will look to players like Jason Flynn, Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon in attack. Players like Shane Cooney, Gearoid McInerney and Cathal Mannion will also be key.

Tipperary have also 2 wins from four games. Liam Sheedy will be looking for a big performance from his side here. They haven’t yet hit the heights of the All-Ireland win in 2019 but they have the players that can really hurt Galway here that’s for sure. Players like Seamus Callanan, Dillion Quirke and John McGrath will likely be key here. Padraic Maher will once again be pivotal in the heart of the defence.

Team News

Galway: TBA

Tipperary: TBA

Betting

Tipperary are 10/11 to win this game, while Galway are 11/10. Not much to separate the sides. Tipperary will want an extra game that’s for sure and I suspect when push comes to shove in this game they will get a narrow win. Galway v Tipperary is live on TG4 at 2pm.