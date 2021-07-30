Hurling – Dublin v Cork – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting; TV Coverage

2 total views, 2 views today

All-Ireland Hurling Championship quarter-final – Dublin v Cork – 7:00 pm – Sky Sports

Dublin will face-off against Munster rivals Cork in Thurles at Semple Stadium on Saturday, July 31st at 7:00 pm in the second All-Ireland Hurling Championship quarter-final live on Sky Sports.

This tie is another mouthwatering game after an already entertaining hurling championship season which has seen numerous shocks so far.

Both Dublin and Cork supporters will be allowed to watch the game live, with 4,400 fans set to be in attendance at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Now, Dublin v Cork will be the second Hurling quarter-final of the 2021 season.

The two sides met in last year’s All-Ireland Qualifiers Round 1, which saw Cork come out on top with a 1-25 (28) to 0-22 (22) victory in Tipperary.

In Leinster, Dublin have been much improved compared to the last few seasons, beating Antrim comprehensively by 18 points in the quarter-finals.

They went on to defeat Galway in a shock upset by 4 points at Croke Park.

Facing Kilkenny in the Leinster final, putting up a resilient performance but faded in the end, losing by 9 points.

Cork on the other hand has had a mixed campaign as of yet. Facing All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Munster semi-final losing 2-22 (28) to 1-17 (20).

Their last game was against Clare in Round 2 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers, winning in a close game by 2 points with the scoreline 3-19 (28) to 1-23 (26).

The winner of this game will meet the all-conquering and reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick in the semi-final.

Conclusion

During this stage of the championship, anyone can beat anyone, especially in hurling.

The Rebels have beaten the Dubs the last three times they have faced off in the championship.

Starting off in 2013 in the All-Ireland semi-final, winning 1-19 (22) to 1-24 (27).

They faced off again in the 2016 All-Ireland Qualifiers Round 1, with Cork getting over the line with a 3-point victory. They faced off in last year’s All-Ireland Qualifiers Round 1, which saw Cork come out on top again.

Based on the recent history between the two teams and how hot and cold Dublin are when it comes to the big games, a Cork win is more likely.

Prediction: Cork by 11 points

Starting Teams – To Be Confirmed

Dublin

Cork

Betting

Dublin: 4/1

Cork: 1/4

Draw: 11/1

