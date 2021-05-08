It’s a huge match for both Dublin and Kilkenny, its the 23rd season Brian Cody will be in charge of the Cats, we have starting teams, TV Coverage & start time.
Starting Teams
Dublin: Sean Brennan; Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell, Cian O’Callaghan; Daire Gray, Liam Rushe, Sean Moran; Conor Burke, James Madden; Danny Sutcliffe, Chris Crummey, Ronan Hayes; Donal Burke, Eamonn Dillon, David Keogh.
Subs: Alan Nolan, Paul O’Dea, Andrew Dunphy, Jake Malone, Rian McBride, Fergal Whitely, Cian Boland, Cian O’Sullivan, Oisin O’Rorke, David Treacy, John Hetherton.
Kilkenny : Eoin Murphy; Ciaran Wallace, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan; Darragh Corcoran, Padraig Walsh, Conor Browne; Cillian Buckley, Richie Leahy; John Donnelly, Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan; James Bergin, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody
Start time and Live TV GAA coverage
Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 3.30pm – eir Sport
Betting on Dublin v Kilkenny
Match Betting – 9/4 Dublin 4/9 Kilkenny 10/1 Draw
Handicap Betting – (+3) Dublin (-3) KIlkenny both Even Money
NEW GAA HURLING RULES FOR 2021
This is a huge game for both sides, with the winners having a good chance of reaching the final, this is definitely the weaker league group with Wexford, Clare, Laois, and Antrim. The bookies make Kilkenny short-price favourites but if Dublin can find one proper scoring forward they will have every chance of winning.
Live score commentary and Updates for Dublin v Kilkenny
Match updates and live GAA scores will appear on Irishscores.com
