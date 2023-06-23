Galway and Tipperary Gear Up for Intense Hurling Quarterfinal Clash

Galway and Tipperary are set to face off in a highly anticipated quarterfinal match of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship. Galway arrives as the runners-up in Leinster, while Tipperary finished third in Munster, securing their quarterfinal berth with a convincing victory over Offaly.

The upcoming clash between Galway and Tipperary carries significant historical weight, as the two teams have a long-standing rivalry in the championship. Their last encounter in 2020 saw Galway emerge victorious with a narrow two-point win in the quarterfinals.

Both teams have shown their mettle throughout the championship, taking different paths to reach this stage. Galway’s journey includes notable victories against Wexford, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Antrim, and Dublin, with their only defeat coming in the Leinster final against Kilkenny.

Galway Gigs is the home of live music listings

Galway’s scoring prowess has been led by Evan Niland, who has contributed 60 points, predominantly through frees and ’65s.’ Conor Whelan, Kevin Cooney, Brian Concannon, Conor Cooney, and Declan McLoughlin have also made significant scoring contributions.

On the other side, Tipperary’s campaign saw them triumph over Clare, draw with Limerick, and register victories against Cork and Waterford. They secured their quarterfinal spot with a resounding win over Offaly.

Jason Forde has been Tipperary’s leading scorer, amassing an impressive tally of 4-21, including frees, sideline cuts, penalties, and ’65s.’ Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe, Gearoid O’Connor, and Noel McGrath have also played crucial roles in Tipperary’s scoring efforts.

When examining their championship meetings over the years, it becomes evident that Galway and Tipperary have consistently produced closely contested encounters. In 11 of their last 15 championship clashes since 1987, only a single point has separated the two teams, with the remaining matches decided by two points.

Both teams have a storied history in All-Ireland quarterfinals. Tipperary has participated in twelve quarterfinals, winning seven and losing five. Galway, on the other hand, holds the record for the most quarterfinal appearances, having played 37 in total. Since 1997, Galway has won seven, lost ten, and drawn one in their quarterfinal matches.

As Galway and Tipperary prepare to renew their intense rivalry, fans eagerly anticipate another closely fought battle between two formidable hurling teams. The quarterfinal encounter promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, determination, and passion, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they witness the next chapter in this captivating rivalry.

Starting Teams Galway v Tipp

Fixtures and links to buy tickets

Saturday June 24

All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Finals

Clare v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm, RTE Click to buy tickets

Tipperary v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 6.15pm, RTE Click to buy tickets

All-Ireland football Prelim Quarter-Finals

Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm, GAAGO – Click to buy tickets

Kildare v Monaghan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4.45pm, GAAGO Click to buy tickets

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm, GAAGO Click to buy tickets

Electric Ireland minor football Semi-Final

Kerry v Monaghan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2.30pm, TG4

Sunday June 25

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 3pm, RTE 1 Click to buy tickets

Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals

Antrim v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm, RTE 2 – Click here to buy tickets

Down v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE 2

Click here to buy tickets

Electric Ireland MFC Semi-Final

Dublin v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm, TG4

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com