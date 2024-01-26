HomeOther SportsIrish Sailors Shine with Olympic Selection on the Line
Irish Sailors Shine with Olympic Selection on the Line

JoeNa Connacht
Irish Sailors Shine in ILCA7 World Championships with Paris 2024 Olympic Selection on the Line

Irish sailors Finn Lynch and Ewan McMahon kick off the ILCA7 World Championships in Adelaide, making a promising start to the six-day series. The competition holds significant weight as it serves as the Olympic selection contest for the men’s single-handed event at Paris 2024.

Finn Lynch’s Strong Opening:

National Yacht Club’s Finn Lynch, a Rio 2016 Olympian, secured two top ten results in the 153-strong field on the first day, showcasing his prowess in the challenging races. Lynch, who qualified Ireland for the Paris 2024 Olympics, faces stiff competition from Howth Yacht Club’s Ewan McMahon for the coveted single spot in the upcoming Olympics.

Ewan McMahon’s Resilience:

Despite a mixed performance on the opening day with a 24th place, Ewan McMahon bounced back impressively, claiming a ninth place in the second race. The Dublin rival, determined to secure his spot for Paris 2024, demonstrated his ability to be in front, aiming for more consistency in the races to come.

Coaching Insights:

Irish Sailing’s Laser coach, Vasilij Zbogar, praised Finn Lynch’s solid performance and emphasized the importance of achieving top ten results in the qualifying races. He acknowledged Ewan McMahon’s potential but highlighted the need for greater consistency in the upcoming races.

Crucial Early Points:

With 153 competitors divided into three qualifying fleets, both Lynch and McMahon understand the significance of maximizing points in the early stages. The goal is to secure a position in the Gold fleet lineup for the finals series starting on Monday.

Challenging Conditions and Strategy:

Zbogar noted the challenging and physically demanding nature of the long races on the first day. Sailors are exercising caution, minimizing risks in these crucial initial days, as the top three days determine qualification for the finals.

Path to the Podium:

Securing a place in the Gold fleet is pivotal for both Irish sailors. However, the ultimate goal is a top ten overall finish, which is essential for qualifying for the medal race final. The championship concludes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, with podium outcomes at stake.

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country.

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

