St. Brigid's GAA Club Appoints Anthony Cunningham as Senior Team Manager

Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
St. Brigid’s GAA Club Appoints Anthony Cunningham as Senior Team Manager

St. Brigid’s GAA club have announced the appointment of Anthony Cunningham as the new manager for their senior team.

Cunningham, previously at the helm of Roscommon’s football team and Galway’s hurling team, brings a wealth of managerial experience to the position. He will be supported by Eoin Mooney, James Martin, and Niall Kelly on the management team.

In 2006 Cunningham took charge of the St Brigid’s football team, guiding them to back-to-back championship titles.

St Brigids looked to have won the All Ireland club title last weekend, only for Glen from Derry to fight back and snatch victory late on.

The club extended its best wishes to Cunningham and his team as they take on the responsibilities for the upcoming season. With a proven track record, particularly in handling both football and hurling teams at a high level, Cunningham’s appointment is viewed as a strategic move to enhance the performance of St. Brigid’s senior team and get them another Roscommon, Connacht and All Ireland title.

