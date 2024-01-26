Next Liverpool FC Manager: Odds and Contenders

HomeSoccerNext Liverpool FC Manager: Odds and Contenders
Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
Liverpool FC’s announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season has sent shockwaves through the football world. Klopp, who took charge of the club in 2015 and led them to the Premier League title in 2020, leaves behind a legacy of success at Anfield. As fans and pundits alike digest the news, attention naturally turns to the speculation surrounding his successor.

Betting odds have quickly become a focal point for enthusiasts eager to predict the next Liverpool manager. Here’s a glance at some of the leading contenders according to the odds:

1. **Pep Lijnders (3/1):** As Klopp’s current assistant, Lijnders is well-acquainted with the inner workings of Liverpool. His odds reflect the belief that continuity could be a key factor in maintaining the club’s recent success. Liverpool did announce managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also vacate their positions at the end of the season. But Lijnders could obviously be promoted to head coach.

2. **Xabi Alonso (5/1):** The former Liverpool midfielder, known for his astute football mind, has been gaining coaching experience. He is currently the head coach of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso’s odds suggest he’s a serious contender for the managerial role, offering a potential link to the club’s glory days during his playing career.

3. **Steven Gerrard (11/2):** A Liverpool legend, Gerrard has been making waves as the manager of Rangers in Scotland and is now the manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. The prospect of him returning to Anfield as the boss is an enticing one, and the odds reflect the sentiment that he’s a strong candidate.

4. **Roberto De Zerbi (15/2):** The Italian manager, formally of Shakhtar Donetsk and how the head coach of Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion., brings a different flavor to the list of potential successors. De Zerbi’s odds indicate he’s considered a viable option, perhaps due to his tactical acumen and European experience.

5. **Julian Nagelsmann (9/1):** The young German manager has impressed in his previous roles, is currently the manager of the Germany national team. He has previously managed TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, showcasing tactical innovation. Despite the longer odds, Nagelsmann’s inclusion in the list suggests Liverpool may be open to exploring external options.

The odds presented also include a field at 16/1 for potential candidates beyond the mentioned favorites. This highlights the uncertainty surrounding the appointment and leaves room for surprises in the managerial selection process.

The departure of a successful manager like Klopp undoubtedly marks a transitional period for Liverpool. The next manager will inherit a team with high expectations, and fans will be watching closely to see how the chosen candidate leads the club forward.

