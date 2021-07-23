Hurling Preview: Clare v Cork – Live Scores, Betting, Team News

2 total views, 2 views today

Here is all you need to know ahead of the senior hurling Round 2 qualifier this Saturday between Clare and Cork

This match will throw in at 16:30 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. The match will also be televised by Sky Sports for anyone without a ticket.

Clare was relegated to the qualifiers after a contentious game against Tipperary in the Munster championship. The Banner since beat Wexford by three points last weekend.

Other than the obvious choice of Tony Kelly, young corner forward Mark Rodgers was a bright spark when he came on in the last two games. Hopefully he can improve on those performances against Cork.

On the other hand, Cork were one of many teams to be taught a lesson by reigning champions, Limerick in Munster. Cork did not play badly in the game but could not match Limerick’s quality across the field.

Corner forward, Shane Kingston managed to score 1-01 in that loss so he will be a major part of Cork’s attack in the remainder of the championship.

These two nearby counties last faced each other in the league in May. Cork won that game in a close 0-22 to 1-18, expect this game to also go down to the wire.

Clare’s All-Ireland Rd2 Qualifier v Cork takes place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Saturday at 4.30pm.

The support from the stands provided a huge boost to the players last Saturday so make sure to back the Banner again. Contact your club secretary for tickets ASAP pic.twitter.com/I1eC8Z0Rbo — CLUB CLARE (@ClubClareHS) July 19, 2021

Predicted Starting 15

Clare

E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, P. Flanagan; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, P. Fitzpatrick; C. Galvin, C. Malone; A. McCarthy, D. Reidy, R. Taylor; A. Shanagher, T. Kelly, M. Rodgers.

Cork

P. Collins; S. O’Donoghue, D. Cahalane, N. O’Leary; E. Cadogan, M. Coleman, T. O’Mahony; D. Fitzgibbon, G. Millerick; C. Cahalane, S. Harnedy, R. O’Flynn; S. Kingston, P. Horgan, J. O’Connor.

Betting

Cork is the bookmakers’ favourites to win with odds of 5/6.

A draw has odds of 9/1.

Clare are very narrowly underdogs with odds of 6/5 to win.

Score Prediction

Either way this game goes, it is going to be a very close affair. Both teams seem evenly matched in every position.

But Clare have fuelled themselves with confidence after beating Wexford and this may spur them on to victory. Expect them to beat Cork by less than three points.

Watch the Half-Time Highlights of @GaaClare v @OfficialWexGAA in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Qualifier Round 1 here!

Half-Time Score:

Clare: 1-15

Wexford: 1-10#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/oexJjz5m84 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 17, 2021

