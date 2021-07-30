Hurling – Tipperary v Waterford – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting; TV Coverage

All-Ireland Hurling Championship quarter-final – Tipperary v Waterford – 1:30 pm – RTÉ

Tipperary will face-off against Munster rivals Waterford in Cork at Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, July 31st at 1:30 pm in the first All-Ireland Hurling Championship quarter-final live on RTÉ.

This tie is set to be an exciting bout between two of hurlings most iconic counties.

Now, Tipperary v Waterford will be the first Hurling quarter-final of the 2021 season.

The two sides have a combined total of 30 senior All-Irelands between them, Tipperary (28) to Waterford’s (2).

Waterford has not won the Liam McCarthy cup since 1959, which saw them defeat Kilkenny in a replay with a scoreline of 3-12 (21) to 1-10 (13).

Comparing that to Tipperary, whose last All-Ireland triumph was in 2019, also against Kilkenny with the scoreline 0-20 (20) to 3-25 (34).

Both sides had a mixed campaign in the Munster championship, with Waterford being eliminated in the quarter-final to Clare in June.

Clare went onto face Tipperary in the semi-finals, losing by four points in an all-time classic with a scoreline of 3-23 (32) to 2-22 (28).

In the Munster final, All-Ireland favourites Limerick overcame Cork by 5-points in yet another classic.

In July, both sides qualified for the All-Ireland quarter-finals after making it through the Qualifiers.

Galway was shockingly thrown out of the championship by Waterford in Thurles.

While Cork beat Clare by 2-points in a back and forth game.

The winner of this game will meet the most successful team in hurling history, 36-time All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in the semi-final.

Conclusion

It is a very difficult game to call for many fans and pundits, but given how much better Tipperary are in almost every position.

A better bench to call upon, more experience in the crunch games of the championship season and a higher expectancy.

Tipp should come out with the spoils.

Prediction: Tipperary by 7 points

 

Starting Teams – To Be Confirmed

Tipperary

 

 

Waterford

Betting

Tipperary: 8/15

Waterford: 15/8

Draw: 10/1

