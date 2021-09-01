4 total views, 4 views today
Joe McQuillan set to Referee All-Ireland Final between Mayo and Tyrone, the GAA have announced.
The 2021 All-Ireland SFC final will be the fourth time the Cavan native has been the main man officiating on All-Ireland football final day.
It will be a full 10 years on after his first All-Ireland senior final, where he was the referee in the 2011 final between Kerry and Dublin, where Dublin won their first title since 1995.
He has also refereed the 2013 (Dublin v Mayo) and 2017 (Dublin v Mayo) finals. With his fourth match also involving 2021 finalists Mayo.
If Mayo are to lose this final, it will be the third time when Joe McQuillan has been the ref, were they lose an All-Ireland Final at Croke Park.
McQuillan has been involved in the infamous ”spitgate” incident in the 2013 Allianz Football League game between Tyrone and Donegal saw Karl Lacey spat on my a Tyrone fan.
Joe has also refereed the All-Ireland Under 21 final in 2006, All Ireland Senior Club final 2008, three Leinster Finals, one Munster Final and two Ulster Finals.
In this year’s Football Championship, Joe has refereed the Munster Football Championship match between Limerick and Waterford and Connacht Semi-Final between Roscommon and Galway, and Ulster Semi-Final between Donegal and Tyrone.
His umpires on the day will be Ciaran Brady, and T.P Gray (Kill Shamrocks), Jimmy Galligan (Killygarry), Mickey Lee (Drumalee).
Meath’s David Gough will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Brendan Cawley (Kildare), and the Sideline Official will be Ciaran Branagan (An Dún).
