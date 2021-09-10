Kerry Club Football Championships 2021 – Preview, Fixtures

7 total views, 7 views today
The Kerry Senior A Gaelic football club championship throws in this Saturday with 8 clubs battling to be leaders of the Kingdom
This will be another competitive year to decide what Kerry club will take home the Michael O’Connor Cup.
This competition has an unusual problem, that they are starting the 2021 season without finishing the 2020 season first. Now, there are two teams in the intermediate final fighting for one spot in Group 2 of the senior championship.
Spa are the bookmakers’ favorites to get promoted over the next two weeks. They will first have to beat Desmond in the semifinal this Sunday.
As for the current senior teams, Austin Stacks are the reigning champions after beating Kenmare Shamrocks in the final last year. They will face some stiff competition from Dr. Crokes who are the most successful team since the competition’s recommencement in 2009.
Another dark horse to watch out for will be Dingle who already got silverware this year after winning the senior football league.
Group 1: Austin Stacks, Killarney Legion, Dingle, Kerin O’Rahillys
Group 2: Templenoe, Kenmare Shamrocks, Dr. Crokes, (2020 Intermediate winner)
Remaining Intermediate teams: Beaufort, Spa
Foireann Sinsear Daingean Uí Chúis a bhuaigh Cluiche Ceannais Sraithe Chiarraí Thiar Lee Strand 2021 i bPáirc an Ághasaigh pic.twitter.com/ZrFXowXmCw
— West Kerry GAA – Ciarraí Thiar CLG (@westkerryboard) August 20, 2021
Round 1:
Senior Football Championship
Templenoe (1-07) v Kenmare Shamrocks (1-13)
Austin Stacks (1-14) v Killarney Legion (0-08)
Kerin O’Rahilly’s (0-12) v Dingle (0-18)
Round 2 Fixtures:
Austin Stacks v Kerin O’Rahilly’s – 14:30, Sunday 12th September – Connolly Park
Killarney Legion v Dingle – 14:30, Sunday 12th September – Killarney Legion GAA
Beaufort or Spa v Dr. Crokes – 14:30, Sunday 19th September
2020 Intermediate Championship Playoff Final
Beaufort v Spa – 14:30, Sunday 19th September – Fitzgerald Stadium
Colm Cooper has joined the Dr Crokes senior management team for 2021. pic.twitter.com/DAluEwQv6m
— sportsfile (@sportsfile) March 10, 2021
Betting
Senior Championship
Not Available
2020 Intermediate Championship Playoff
Spa 2/5
Beaufort 9/4