Kerry Club Football Championships 2021 – Preview, Fixtures

James Hanly
The Kerry Senior A Gaelic football club championship throws in this Saturday with 8 clubs battling to be leaders of the Kingdom

This will be another competitive year to decide what Kerry club will take home the Michael O’Connor Cup.

This competition has an unusual problem, that they are starting the 2021 season without finishing the 2020 season first. Now, there are two teams in the intermediate final fighting for one spot in Group 2 of the senior championship.

Spa are the bookmakers’ favorites to get promoted over the next two weeks. They will first have to beat Desmond in the semifinal this Sunday.

As for the current senior teams, Austin Stacks are the reigning champions after beating Kenmare Shamrocks in the final last year. They will face some stiff competition from Dr. Crokes who are the most successful team since the competition’s recommencement in 2009.

Another dark horse to watch out for will be Dingle who already got silverware this year after winning the senior football league.

Group 1: Austin Stacks, Killarney Legion, Dingle, Kerin O’Rahillys

Group 2: Templenoe, Kenmare Shamrocks, Dr. Crokes, (2020 Intermediate winner)

Remaining Intermediate teams: Beaufort, Spa

Round 1:

Senior Football Championship

Templenoe (1-07) v Kenmare Shamrocks (1-13)

Austin Stacks (1-14) v Killarney Legion (0-08)

Kerin O’Rahilly’s (0-12) v Dingle (0-18)

Round 2 Fixtures:

Austin Stacks v Kerin O’Rahilly’s – 14:30, Sunday 12th September – Connolly Park

Killarney Legion v Dingle – 14:30, Sunday 12th September – Killarney Legion GAA

Beaufort or Spa v Dr. Crokes – 14:30, Sunday 19th September

2020 Intermediate Championship Playoff Final

Beaufort v Spa – 14:30, Sunday 19th September – Fitzgerald Stadium

Betting

Senior Championship

Not Available

2020 Intermediate Championship Playoff

Spa 2/5

Beaufort 9/4

