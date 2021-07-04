Football – Laois v Westmeath – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting &; TV Coverage

Leinster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals Laois vs Westmeath, we have Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage.

CLick here for live scores on Laois v Westmeath

Tullamore – 1:30 pm – Live on GAAGO.

Laois and Westmeath will go head-to-head in the Leinster Senior Football Championship on Sunday, 4th, July 2021 at O’Connor Park in Tullamore live on GAAGO.

Both teams played in Division two during their league campaign, however, they suffered greatly. Enduring terrible league runs with both sides getting relegated. Boasting an identical league record.

Jack Cooney’s men will be hoping to lay the foundations for a potential semi-final and beyond.

Form – last three results

Laois – LLL (Loss, Loss, Loss) – Includes League Form

Westmeath – LLL (Win, Loss, Loss) -Includes League Form

 

Players to watch:

Laois:  Kieran Lillis

Westmeath: Ray Connellan

 

Team News

Laois v Westmeath – Teams to be confirmed

 

Betting

Laois: 15/8

Westmeath: 8/15

Draw: 15/2

Prediction: Laois

