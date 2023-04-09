Laois v Wexford – Betting, team news & live score updates

804 total views, 804 views today

They last met in the championship in 2018 when Laois won a first round tie by six points after extra-time.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

• 2018: Laois 2-21 Wexford 1-18 aet (Leinster first round)

• 2014: Laois 0-18 Wexford 0-17 (Qualifier)

• 2013: Laois 0-16 Wexford 2-8 (Qualifier)

• 2008: Wexford 0-18 Laois 0-12 (Leinster semi-final)

• 2007: Laois 1-13 Wexford 0-13 (Leinster semi-final)

Laois finished third in Division 4 this year, winning five and losing two of seven games.

Wexford finished fourth in Division 4, winning three, drawing two and losing two of seven games.

Laois beat Wexford by five points in this year’s League.

The winners will play Dublin in the Leinster quarter-final.

Wexford are 11/4 to beat Laois, bookies expect Laois to win by 4pts

