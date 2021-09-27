Mayo GAA Round 1 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 1 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Saturday 25th of September and Sunday, the 26th September.

Round 1 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.

Round 2 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship will commence on the 2nd and 3rd of October. With all four groups in contention.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Intermediate games this weekend.

Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

Group 1

Swinford 1-15 (18) v Bohola Moy Davitts 2-14 (20) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Robert McCallion Memorial Pitch

Parke Keelouges 4-16 (28) v Bonniconlon 1-04 (7) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Parke

You can view the current table for Group 1 here.

Group 2

Lahardane 2-10 (16) v Burrishoole 3-09 (18) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Bofeenaun

Mayo Gaels 2-14 (20) v Hollymount Carramore 1-10 (13) – Sunday, September 26th – 12:00 pm – Mayo Abbey

You can view the current table for Group 2 here.

Group 3

Ardnaree Sarsfield 0-06 (6) v Louisburgh 2-09 (15) – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Ardnaree

Kilmaine 2-11 (17) v Kiltimagh 0-14 (14)– Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Kilmaine

You can view the current table for Group 3 here.

Group 4

Ballyhaunis 0-14 (14) v Crossmolina Deel Rovers 1-13 (16) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ballyhaunis

Castlebar B 1-12 (15) v Ballinrobe 2-06 (12) – Sunday, September 26th – 12:00 pm – Páirc Josie Munnelly

You can view the current table for Group 4 here.

