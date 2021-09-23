5 total views, 5 views today
Mayo GAA Round 1 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship
The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 1 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs set to begin on Saturday 25th of September.
Below are all the fixtures, times and locations for all games this weekend.
Tickets are available here.
Connacht Gold Senior Championship
Round 1
Group 1
Claremorris v Davitts – Saturday September 25th – 5 pm – Claremorris
Ballintubber v Ballina Stephenites – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ray Prendergast Memorial Park
Group 2
Knockmore v Aghamore – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – St. Josephs’s Park – Live on Mayo GAA TV
Charlestown v Belmullet – Sunday, September 26th – 2 pm – Fr. O’Hara Park
Group 3
Balla v Castlebar Mitchels – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Balla
Westport v Ballaghaderreen – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Westport – Live on Mayo GAA TV
Group 4
Breaffy v The Neale – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Breaffy – Live on TG4
Garrymore v Kiltane – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Garrymore
Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship
Group 1
Swinford v Bohola Moy Davitts – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Robert McCallion Memorial Pitch
Parke Keelouges v Bonniconlon – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Parke
Group 2
Lahardane v Burrishoole – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Bofeenaun
Mayo Gaels v Hollymount Carramore – Sunday, September 26th – 12:00 pm – Mayo Abbey
Group 3
Ardnaree Sarsfield v Louisburgh – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Ardnaree
Kilmaine v Kiltimagh – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Kilmaine
Group 4
Ballyhaunis v Crossmolina Deel Rovers – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ballyhaunis
Castlebar B v Ballinrobe – Sunday, September 26th – 12:00 pm – Páirc Josie Munnelly
TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship
Group 1
Ardagh v Kilfian – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ardagh
Kilmeena v Tuar Mhic Eadaigh – Sunday, September 26th – 12:30 pm – Kilmeena
Group 2
Lacken v Kilmovee – Sunday, September 26th – 1 pm – Lacken
Cill Chomain v Achill – Sunday, September 26th – 2 pm – Cill Chomain
Group 3
Ballycastle v Eastern Gaels – Sunday, September 26th – 1 pm – Ballycastle
Moygownagh v Shrule Glencorrib – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Moygownagh
Group 4
Killala v Islandeady – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Killala
Ballycroy v Bye
Mayo GAA Round 1 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship