Mayo GAA Round 1 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

 5 total views,  5 views today

Mayo GAA Round 1 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship

The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 1 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs set to begin on Saturday 25th of September. 

Below are all the fixtures, times and locations for all games this weekend.

Tickets are available here.

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Round 1

Group 1

Claremorris v Davitts – Saturday September 25th – 5 pm – Claremorris

Ballintubber v Ballina Stephenites – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ray Prendergast Memorial Park

Group 2

Knockmore v Aghamore – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – St. Josephs’s Park – Live on Mayo GAA TV

Charlestown v Belmullet – Sunday, September 26th – 2 pm – Fr. O’Hara Park

Group 3

Balla v Castlebar Mitchels – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Balla

Westport v Ballaghaderreen – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Westport – Live on Mayo GAA TV

Group 4

Breaffy v The Neale – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Breaffy – Live on TG4

Garrymore v Kiltane – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Garrymore

Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

Group 1

Swinford v Bohola Moy Davitts – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Robert McCallion Memorial Pitch

Parke Keelouges v Bonniconlon – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Parke

Group 2

Lahardane v Burrishoole – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Bofeenaun

Mayo Gaels v Hollymount Carramore – Sunday, September 26th – 12:00 pm – Mayo Abbey

Group 3

Ardnaree Sarsfield v Louisburgh – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Ardnaree

Kilmaine v Kiltimagh – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Kilmaine

Group 4

Ballyhaunis v Crossmolina Deel Rovers – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ballyhaunis

Castlebar B v Ballinrobe – Sunday, September 26th – 12:00 pm – Páirc Josie Munnelly

TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship

Group 1

Ardagh v Kilfian – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ardagh

Kilmeena v Tuar Mhic Eadaigh – Sunday, September 26th – 12:30 pm – Kilmeena

Group 2

Lacken v Kilmovee – Sunday, September 26th – 1 pm – Lacken

Cill Chomain v Achill – Sunday, September 26th – 2 pm – Cill Chomain

Group 3

Ballycastle v Eastern Gaels – Sunday, September 26th – 1 pm – Ballycastle

Moygownagh v Shrule Glencorrib – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Moygownagh

Group 4

Killala v Islandeady – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Killala

Ballycroy v Bye

Mayo GAA Round 1 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship

For more News and Stories on all things GAA, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here