Mayo GAA Round 2 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship
The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Saturday 2nd of September and Sunday, the 3rd of October.
Round 2 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.
With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.
Round 3 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship will commence on the 15th of October. With all four groups in contention.
Below are all the results, times and locations for all Intermediate games this weekend.
Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship
Group 1
Bohola Moy Davitts 0-19 (19) v Parke Keelouges 4-11 (23) – October 3rd – Foxford
Bonniconlon 2-11 (17) v Swinford 1-13 (16) – October 3rd – October 3rd – Bonniconlon
You can view the current table for Group 1 here.
Group 2
Hollymount-Carramore 1-13 (16) v Lahardane 0-09 (9) – October 3rd – Hollymount Carramore
Burrishoole 1-08 (11) v Mayo Gaels 1-12 (15) – October 2nd – Newport
You can view the current table for Group 2 here.
Group 3
Louisburgh 1-13 (16) v Kilmaine 1-10 (13) – October 2nd – Louisburgh GAA Pitch
Kiltimagh 0-14 (14) v Ardnaree 3-04 (13) – October 2nd – Kiltimagh
You can view the current table for Group 3 here.
Group 4
Ballinrobe 0-07 (7) v Ballyhaunis 1-11 (14) – October 3rd – Ballinrobe
Crossmolina Deel Rovers 0-14 (14) v Castlebar Mitchels 0-13 (13) – October 3rd – Crossmolina
You can view the current table for Group 4 here.
