Mayo GAA Round 2 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

 1 total views,  1 views today

Mayo GAA Round 2 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Saturday 2nd of September and Sunday, the 3rd of October.

Round 2 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.

Round 3 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship will commence on the 15th of October. With all four groups in contention.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Intermediate games this weekend.

Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

Group 1

Bohola Moy Davitts 0-19 (19) v Parke Keelouges 4-11 (23) – October 3rd – Foxford

Bonniconlon 2-11 (17) v Swinford 1-13 (16) – October 3rd October 3rd – Bonniconlon

You can view the current table for Group 1 here.

Group 2

Hollymount-Carramore 1-13 (16) v Lahardane 0-09 (9) – October 3rd – Hollymount Carramore

Burrishoole 1-08 (11) v Mayo Gaels 1-12 (15) – October 2nd – Newport

You can view the current table for Group 2 here.

Group 3

Louisburgh 1-13 (16) v Kilmaine 1-10 (13) – October 2nd – Louisburgh GAA Pitch

Kiltimagh 0-14 (14) v Ardnaree 3-04 (13) – October 2nd – Kiltimagh

You can view the current table for Group 3 here.

Group 4

Ballinrobe 0-07 (7) v Ballyhaunis 1-11 (14) – October 3rd – Ballinrobe

Crossmolina Deel Rovers 0-14 (14) v Castlebar Mitchels 0-13 (13) – October 3rd – Crossmolina

You can view the current table for Group 4 here.

Mayo GAA Round 2 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

For more News and Stories on all things GAA, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here