Mayo GAA Round 2 Results – Connacht Gold Senior Championship

The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Saturday 2nd of October and Sunday, the 3rd of October.

Round 2 of the Mayo Senior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.

Round 3 of the Mayo Senior Football Championship will commence on the 15th of October. With all four groups in contention.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Senior games this weekend.

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Round 1

Group 1

Davitts 2-08 (14) v Ballintubber 2-15 (21) – Sunday, October 3rd – Davitts GAA Club

Ballina Stephenites 2-14 (20) v Claremorris 1-09 (12) – Sunday, October 3rd – James Stephens Park

Group 2

Aghamore 4-05 (10) v Charlestown Sarsfields 2-13 (19) – Friday 1st October – Aghamore

Belmullet 2-04 (10) v Knockmore 1-04 (7) – Saturday, October 2nd – Tallagh

Group 3

Castlebar Mitchels 1-06 (9) v Westport 0-11 (11) – Saturday, October 2nd – Páirc Josie Munnelly

Ballaghaderreen 3-10 (19) v Balla – Saturday, October 2nd – Ballaghaderreen

Group 4

Kiltane 0-09 (9) v Breaffy 1-15 (18)– Sunday, October 3rd – Bangor Erris

The Neale 0-08 (8) v Garrymore 1-21 (24)  – Sunday, October 3rd – Cong GAA Pitch

