8 total views, 8 views today
Mayo GAA Round 2 Results – TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship
The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Friday 1st, Saturday 2nd of and Sunday, the 3rd of October.
Round 2 of the Mayo Junior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.
This weekend’s games saw some upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy dissatisfied with their performances but they have a chance to gain a much-needed win in Round 2.
Round 3 of the Mayo Junior Football Championship will commence on the 15th of October. With all four groups in contention.
Below are all the results, times and locations for all Junior games this weekend.
TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship
Group 1
Kilfian 0-03 (3) v Kilmeena 3-18 (27) – October 3rd – Kilfian
Tourmakedy 0-09 (9) v Ardagh 0-13 (13) – October 3rd – Páirc Naomh Mhuire
You can view the current table for Group 1 here.
Group 2
Kilmovee Shamrock 0-06 (6) v Cill Chomain 2-09 (15) – October 3rd – Kilmovee
Achill v Bye
You can view the current table for Group 2 here.
Group 3
Shrule/Glencorrib 0-19 (19) v Ballycastle 0-09 (9) – October 3rd – Glencorrib Community Ground
Eastern Gaels 3-10 (19) v Moygownagh 2-06 (12) – October 3rd – Connacht GAA Centre
You can view the current table for Group 3 here.
Group 4
Ballycroy 1-14 (17) v Killala 3-09 (18) – October 3rd – Cill Chomain
Islandeady v Bye
You can view the current table for Group 4 here.
Mayo GAA Round 2 Results – TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship
For more News and Stories on all things GAA, click here.