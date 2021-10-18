Mayo GAA Round 3 Results – Connacht Gold Senior Championship

The 2021 Mayo GAA club championship season is underway, with round 3 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Friday the 15, Saturday the 16th and finally Sunday the 17th of October to finish up the group stages of this years club championship.

Round 3 of the Mayo Senior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.

The Quarter and Relegation finals of the Mayo Senior Football Championship will commence in due time with dates, time and venues to be announced.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Senior games this weekend.

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Round 1

Group 1

Ballintubber 3-17 (26) v Claremorris 1-13 (16) – 17th of October – 2 pm – Hollymount

Davitts 0-06 (6) v Ballina Stephenites 1-10 (13) – 17th of October – 2 pm – Fr O’Hara Park

Group 2

Belmullet 1-09 (12) v Aghamore 1-08 (11) – 16th of October – 2 pm – James Stephens Park, Ballina

Knockmore 3-15 (24) v Charlestown Sarsfields 2-10 (16) – 16th of October – 2 pm – Breaffy

Group 3

Ballaghaderreen 1-11 (14) v Castlebar Mitchels 0-14 (14) – 15th of October – 8 pm – Aghamore

Balla 0-04 (4) v Westport 3-16 (25) – 16th of October – 2 pm – Crossmolina GAA Club

Group 4

Garrymore 2-09 (15) v Breaffy 2-09 (15) – 16th of October – 8 pm – Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence

The Neale 3-15 (24) v Kiltane 3-09 (18) – 17th of October – 2 pm – Munnelly Park

Mayo GAA Senior Football Championship 2021 Draws

Quarter-Finals

Westport v Ballina Stephenites

Garrymore v Castlebar Mitchels

Belmullet v Breaffy

Ballintubber v Knockmore

Relegation Play-Offs

Davitts v Kiltane

Balla v Aghamore

