Mayo GAA Round 3 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship
The 2021 Mayo GAA club championship season is underway, with round 3 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Friday the 15, Saturday the 16th and finally Sunday the 17th of October to finish up the group stages of this years club championship.
Round 3 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.
With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.
The Quarter and Relegation finals of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship will commence in due time with dates, times and venues to be announced.
Below are all the results, times and locations for all Intermediate games this weekend.
Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship
Group 1
Parke 2-08 (14) v Swinford 1-08 (11) – 16th of October – 2 pm – Kiltimagh GAA Club
Bohola Moy Davitts 3-09 (18) v Bonniconlon 1-14 (17) – 17th of October – 12 pm – Parke GAA Pitch
Group 2
Hollymount-Carramore 0-13 (13) v Burrishoole 1-09 (12) – 16th of October – 3 pm – Ray Prendergast Memorial Park
Mayo Gaels 4-15 (27) v Lahardane 2-13 (19) – 17th of October – 2 pm – Westport
Group 3
Ardnaree 2-12 (18) v Kilmaine 4-10 (22) – 17th of October – 1 pm – Robert McCallion Memorial Pitch
Kiltimagh 2-13 (19) v Louisburgh 3-11 (20) – 17th of October – 1 pm – Knockmore GAA Club
Group 4
Ballyhaunis 0-12 (12) v Castlebar Mitchels 1-08 (11) – 17th of October – 12 pm – Davitts GAA Club
Ballinrobe 0-10 (10) v Crossmolina Deel Rovers 1-14 (17) – 17th of October – 3 pm – Balla GAA Club
Mayo GAA Intermediate Football Championship 2021 Draws
Quarter-Finals
Parke Keelogues v Ballyhaunis
Mayo Gaels v Bohola Moy Davitts
Crossmolina Deel Rovers v Kilmaine
Louisburgh v Hollymount Carramore
Relegation Play-Offs
Swinford v Ballinrobe
Ardnaree Sarsfield v Lahardane
