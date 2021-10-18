Mayo GAA Round 3 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

 2 total views,  2 views today

Mayo GAA Round 3 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

The 2021 Mayo GAA club championship season is underway, with round 3 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Friday the 15, Saturday the 16th and finally Sunday the 17th of October to finish up the group stages of this years club championship.

Round 3 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.

The Quarter and Relegation finals of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship will commence in due time with dates, times and venues to be announced.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Intermediate games this weekend.

Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

Group 1

Parke 2-08 (14) v Swinford 1-08 (11) – 16th of October – 2 pm – Kiltimagh GAA Club

Bohola Moy Davitts 3-09 (18) v Bonniconlon 1-14 (17) – 17th of October – 12 pm – Parke GAA Pitch

Group 2

Hollymount-Carramore 0-13 (13) v Burrishoole 1-09 (12) – 16th of October – 3 pm – Ray Prendergast Memorial Park

Mayo Gaels 4-15 (27) v Lahardane 2-13 (19) – 17th of October – 2 pm – Westport

Group 3

Ardnaree 2-12 (18) v Kilmaine 4-10 (22) – 17th of October – 1 pm – Robert McCallion Memorial Pitch

Kiltimagh 2-13 (19) v Louisburgh 3-11 (20) – 17th of October – 1 pm – Knockmore GAA Club

Group 4

Ballyhaunis 0-12 (12) v Castlebar Mitchels 1-08 (11) – 17th of October – 12 pm – Davitts GAA Club

Ballinrobe 0-10 (10) v Crossmolina Deel Rovers 1-14 (17) – 17th of October – 3 pm – Balla GAA Club

Mayo GAA Round 3 Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

Mayo GAA Intermediate Football Championship 2021 Draws

Quarter-Finals

Parke Keelogues v Ballyhaunis

Mayo Gaels v Bohola Moy Davitts

Crossmolina Deel Rovers v Kilmaine

Louisburgh v Hollymount Carramore

Relegation Play-Offs

Swinford v Ballinrobe

Ardnaree Sarsfield v Lahardane

For more News and Stories on all things GAA, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here