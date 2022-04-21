5,012 total views, 5,012 views today
Connacht football 2022 Mayo v Galway – Mayo v Galway – Preview, Starting teams, match facts and stats – Start time 4 pm Sunday.
MAYO v GALWAY
They meet for a tenth successive year in the championship. Eight of the previous nine were in the Connacht championship and one (2019) in the qualifiers. Mayo won the last three after Galway won the previous three in 2016-17-18.
LAST TEN CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2021: Mayo 2-14 Galway 2-8 (Connacht final)
2020: Mayo 0-14 Galway 0-13 (Connacht final)
2019: Mayo 2-13 Galway 1-13 (Qualifier Round 4)
2018: Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12 (Connacht quarter-final)
2017: Galway 0-15 Mayo 1-11 (Connacht semi-final)
2016: Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12 (Connacht semi-final)
2015: Mayo 1-15 Galway 2-8 (Connacht semi-final)
2014: Mayo 3-14 Galway 0-16 (Connacht final)
2013: Mayo 4-16 Galway 0-11 (Connacht quarter-final)
2011: Mayo 1-12 Galway 1-6 (Connacht semi-final)
Match facts and Stats
This will be the 92nd championship game between the counties with results as follows: Mayo 44wins; Galway 41 wins; Draws 6. It’s their 25th clash in Castlebar with Galway having won 13 times to Mayo’s 11 of the previous 24.
100 percent…Mayo manager James Horan has led Mayo to six victories in his six championship games against Galway. The wins were in 2011-2013-2014- 2019-2020-2021. As a player, he lined out against Galway four times, winning three and losing one.
Close calls…other than last year when Mayo won by six points, their recent clashes with Galway have been very close. In the previous five games, only one score separated them each time.
Now in his third season as Galway manager, Padraic Joyce has yet to enjoy a championship win over their great rivals, having lost in the 2020 and 2021
Connacht finals. As a player, he lined out against Mayo eleven times in the championship, winning six and losing five.
Mayo (beaten finalists) won four, drew one and lost three games in this year’s Allianz League (Division 1). Galway won six and lost two of their eight games in Division 2.
Ryan O’Donoghue was Mayo’s top scorer in the Allianz League on 2-37 (0-26 frees, 0-3 mark). Shane Walsh was Galway’s top marksman on 2-21 (0-13 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 mark).
The winners play Leitrim in the semi-final.
Startings Team news
Galway – TBC
Mayo – TBC
A Twitter List by JosephNaughton4