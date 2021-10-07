Meath GAA board votes against seventh year for McEntee

7 total views, 7 views today

Andy McEntee’s time as Meath manager looks set to end after the executive of the county board voted against keeping McEntee for a seventh year since taking the job.

McEntee has been in charge of the Royals since 2016 and had agreed to a three-year contract in 2019, which was subject to review after two years.

The Meath Chronicle have reported that the executive voted eight/seven against McEntee staying on for the final year of his current contract.

Clubs will now vote on the decision but there is no date for a full county board meeting yet and the executive’s lack of faith in the former Meath minor football manager may prove damning.

McEntee succeeded Mick O’Dowd in the senior managerial role and took his side to two Leinster Senior Football Championship finals in back-to-back years (2019 and 2020).

The county reached Division One of the National Football League in 2019 but suffered a two-point loss to Donegal in the Division Two final.

However, the side only lasted one season at the top of the league pyramid, returning to Division Two for 2021 following a winless season in the top tier.

This year, Meath missed out on promotion after a three-point defeat to Kildare and failed to reach the Leinster final, despite a strong second-half against Dublin in the semi-final.

McEntee’s team were 11 points down at half-time to the then All-Ireland champions but had reduced the deficit to three by the final whistle.

Liam Byrne’s appearance against Mayo in the league in May made him the 75th player to play for the county under McEntee.

The inter-county manager previously led the Royals’ minors to the All-Ireland minor football final in 2012 and had managed Dublin club Ballyboden St. Enda’s when they won the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship in 2016 before taking the senior job with his native county.

